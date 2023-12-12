BI bars two pedophiles at NAIA

166 SHARES Share Tweet

TWO American pedophiles with criminal records for sexually abusing minors here and in the US were barred entry into the Philippines.

Bureau of Immigration (BI) Commissioner Norman Tansingco said the two passengers who were intercepted separately upon arriving at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) only recently were identified as Keith Michael Lacek 63, who was intercepted last Dec. 5 and Peter Maehler de Leon Guerrero, 54, who was turned away on Dec. 2. Both of them arrived at the NAIA terminal 1 aboard Air China and Eva Air flights from Taipei.

“We had to remove them out immediately after they arrived at the airport. They are undesirable aliens who pose a very serious threat to our children. Consequently, they are perpetually banned from re-entering the Philippines,” the BI chief said.

Tansingco said Lacek was excluded after his name prompted a hit in the bureau’s derogatory base, indicating that was banned from entering the country for his involvement in sex tourism.

He was blacklisted by the BI in June 2020 after the bureau received information from the Office of Cybercrime of the Department of Justice that Lacek was reportedly involved in the online enticement and sexual exploitation of children in travel and tourism.

Lacek allegedly enticed a Filipina to produce and send indecent photographs of children and to engage in sexual activity with a young minor in exchange for money.

As for Guerrero, Tansingco said the passenger is a registered sex offender (RSO) in the US due to his record of conviction as a child rapist.

A Texas court reportedly convicted Guerrero in 1994 for violating Section 22 of the State’s laws which penalizes the act of sexual assault of a child who is 17 years of age or below.