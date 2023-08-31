BI has 108 new immigration officers

166 SHARES Share Tweet

A total of 108 new immigration officers graduated from the academy in a ceremony held at the Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) in Pasay City, marking the culmination of their training under the Bureau of Immigration’s (BI) Philippine Immigration Academy.

BI spokesperson Dana Sandoval said that the new batch of immigration officers is composed of four classes, who were trained in various aspects of immigration law, border security protocols, and efficient passenger processing procedures. These newly minted officers are now poised to take up their duties across various offices of the Bureau of Immigration (BI), including the Ninoy Aquino International Airport, where their presence will bolster manpower and enhance the efficiency of immigration operations.

Senator Francis Tolentino gave a speech as the guest of honor at the graduation ceremony.

“Napakahirap ng inyong Gawain. The most important part of your job is protecting national security by identifying and preventing the entry of individuals who may pose a risk to our public safety,” he said.

Tolentino likewise acknowledged that immigration personnel receive criticism online, but urged new officers to remain steadfast in their duties.

“Ang nakikita ay yung mga pagkakamali. Pero hindi nakikita yung trabaho Ninyo how you protect the peace of this land. Kasama po sa trabaho yan. Sanayin niyo na po ang mga sarili Ninyo diyan. You must take the punches with the glory. Ang nasa sa inyo po ngayon ay malaking katungkulan na may malaking responsibilidad,” he added.

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco stated: “Today marks a significant milestone as we welcome 108 new immigration officers to our dedicated team. These graduates have exhibited commitment throughout their training, and we are confident in their abilities to serve our nation and protect our borders with unwavering dedication.”

“With their induction into the Bureau of Immigration, these officers will play a crucial role in upholding our immigration laws, ensuring the smooth flow of legitimate travelers, and safeguarding the integrity of our nation’s immigration system,” Tansingco added.