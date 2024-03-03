BI: Minors departing for ‘Eras Tour’ without parent required to show DSWD clearance

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco announces that minors traveling out of the country without parent are required to secure DSWD clearance. (JERRY S. TAN)

Bureau of Immigration (BI) Commissioner Norman Tansingco said that minors traveling out of the country to attend the ‘Eras tour’ are required to secure a clearance from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

Citing the DSWD’s website, he said that Filipino minors who are travelling alone as tourists are required to secure a travel clearance. Also required are minors traveling with a person other than his or her parent.

Tansingco issued the reminder as hundreds of young adults and minors are expected to travel to Singapore to attend Taylor Swift’s The Era’s Tour slated on March 2, 3, 4, 7, 8, and 9.

The BI reminded young ‘Swifties’ under 18 years old to secure parental consent if traveling alone.

“We are expecting an increase in travelers during the first week of March during the Taylor Swift concert period, and of course as the summer season enters,” Tansingco said.

The BI chief added that they are expecting almost 150k Filipino departures for the first week of March, saying that the Filipino travelers bound to attend the concert may add to the bulk.

He also reminded concert-goers to fill out their e-travel 72 hours prior to departure, and check-in at least three hours prior to their flight.