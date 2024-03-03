13 Vietnamese runing illegal health spas and clinics nabbed by BI

Photo shows some of the 13 Vietnamese arrested by BI for running illegal health spas and clinics.

THE Bureau of Immigration (BI) announced the arrest of 13 Vietnamese in four separate clinics in Makati, Paranaque, and Pasay.

The BI filed cases against the 13 aliens for working without a proper permit or visa in violation of the Philippine Immigration Act of 1940 and for being undocumented aliens.

They were unable to present documentation during the arrest, hence making them undocumented aliens.

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco said one of the subjects was found to have a working visa, but was caught working in a company other than the company that petitioned his visa, hence violating the conditions of his stay.

“These illegal aliens are operating their business in broad daylight, perhaps thinking that they will not be caught. We urge local government units, barangays, and community members to report illegal aliens in your areas so we can immediately arrest and deport them,” he added.

The 13 Vietnamese will remain in the BI’s facility in Bicutan, Taguig until the resolution of the deportation cases filed against them.

“The audacity of these illegal aliens to be running their in the middle of the Metro. We received intelligence information about their presence and activities, hence I immediately ordered their arrest,” the BI chief said.