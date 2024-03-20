BI nabs four alien sex offenders at NAIA

222 SHARES Share Tweet

ANOTHER batch of foreign sex offenders who were convicted of sex crimes in their country were intercepted at the NAIA by the Bureau of Immigration (BI).

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco said the four passengers, an Australian, two Americans and a German, were denied entry at the NAIA terminal 1 and 3 on separate occasions.

As a consequence of their exclusion, all four were placed in the immigration blacklist of unwanted aliens who are perpetually banned from entering the country.

The Australian was identified as Romeo Monje, 89, who arrived on March 12 via a Philippine Airlines flight from Sydney. Monje was reportedly convicted in Australia of eight counts of indecent assault wherein the victim was only 16 years old.

The BI was alerted about Monje’s impending arrival by the Interpol’s national central bureau in Manila which received a tip from its Australian counterpart regarding his travel to the Philippines.

American nationals John Kenneth Hayes, 48, came last March 14 while Sherman Elliot Douglas, 64, arrived the following day, both via an Eva Air flight from Taipei. BI’s border control and intelligence unit (BCIU) head Dennis Alcedo said a court in Florida convicted Hayes in 1998 for committing lewd assault and sexual battery against a 16-year-old victim.

On the other hand, US public records show that Douglas was convicted in 2020 for third degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

German national Ralf Bultschnieder attempted to enter the country last March 18 on board a Turkish Airlines flight from Istanbul and was stopped by immigration officers after receiving intelligence information on his possible involvement in exploitation activities and acts.