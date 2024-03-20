Israeli Trade Delegation on Cybersecurity brings latest technology to CICC

CICC Executive Director Alexander K. Ramos welcomes Israeli Ambassador Ilan Fluss and members of the Israeli Trade Delegation on Cybersecurity at the National Cybercrime Hub in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City.

Seven modern technology to fight cybercrime unveiled

Israel vowed to intensify collaboration with the Philippines in the field of cybersecurity amid the growing threats of cyberattacks worldwide and despite the ongoing armed conflict on the Gaza strip.

Israel Ambassador to the Philippines Ilan Fluss and members of the Israeli Trade Delegation on Cybersecurity visited the office of the Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center (CICC) at the National Cybercrime Hub in Bonifacio Global City on March 18,2024.

“The delegation comprised of 10 leading Israeli cyber companies arrived to the Philippines for a 3 days roadshow organized by the Economic Mission, aimed to further enhance the collaboration between our countries. The visit will include meetings with top government entities and agencies engaged in cybersecurity as well as key stakeholders in the private sector,” Ambassador Fluss said.

Private Israeli cybersecurity companies provide advanced cyber intelligence solutions to the financial sector in the Philippines, cybersecurity training platform to the Philippine government and Incident Response and Recovery solutions to corporations, according to Ambassador Fluss.

The Israel National Cyber Directorate and the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) are set to sign the first memorandum of understanding aimed to bring the two organizations closer through the sharing of best practices and information on threats and cyber risks and attacks.

“Israeli companies are committed to their clients and their quality products and services continue to be fully operational. This is why this impressive group of companies are here. It is a message of resilience, of commitment and of partnership,” Ambassador Fluss added.

CICC Executive Director Alexander K. Ramos welcomed members of the trade mission who discussed their cybersecurity innovation including, digital intelligence, investigative analytics, penetration testing, fraud prevention and defense communication.

“CICC is fully functional and it’s trying to overtake time by catching up with all that we need, especially technology and cybersecurity,” he said.

Ramos said that his administration has set new proof of concepts and has tried to close the gap to catch up after 12 years of not functioning.

According to the Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS) of Israel, the bilateral trade in goods of Israel and Philippines in 2023 reached $532 million. CBS data shows that Israel’s export of goods to the Philippines decreased by 13.7 percent to $ 293.9 million while import of goods from the Philippines increased by 22.9 percent to $ 238.3 million.

