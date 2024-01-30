Bukidnon residents to receive skills training through Aboitiz Construction, Aboitiz Foundation, TESDA and Maces Partnership

SKILLS FOR SUCCESS. Through its social responsibility initiatives under Aboitiz Foundation, Inc., Aboitiz Construction recently signed a memorandum of agreement with the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) Provincial Office - Bukidnon and Maces Skills Training Institute, Inc. to upskill community residents of Malaybalay City, Bukidnon on various technical vocational skills. In photo (standing from left): Aboitiz Construction’s HR Specialist Robert Langbid, Maces President and Administrator Erwin Trinidad, Aboitiz Construction’s Senior Assistant Vice President for People and Corporate Shared Services Raizza Manuel and TESDA Region X Provincial Director for Bukidnon Engr. Adrian Ampong.

Residents of Malaybalay City, Bukidnon are set to benefit from valuable vocational training opportunities facilitated by the joint initiatives of Aboitiz Foundation and Aboitiz Construction. Through partnerships with TESDA and Maces Skills Training Institute, residents gain access to various programs, equipping them with in-demand technical skills.

This partnership aims to upskill scholars, ensuring a ready pool of skilled workers, including welders, pipefitters, masons, carpenters, and steel workers. Aboitiz Construction will hire these workers to support its construction and maintenance projects in different parts of the country.

The partnership signing event held last January 22 was attended by TESDA Region X Provincial Director for Bukidnon Engr. Adrian Ampong, Aboitiz Construction’s Senior Assistant Vice President for People and Corporate Shared Services Raizza Manuel and HR Specialist Robert Langbid, and Maces President and Administrator Erwin Trinidad.

“In line with our commitment to build a better future for a better Philippines, we continue to contribute towards the employment of community residents where we operate. Through our social responsibility initiatives, we actively seek to enhance the skills of our workforce, ensuring that they are well-equipped to meet the evolving demands of the construction industry,” said Aboitiz Construction’s Raizza Manuel.

The firm and Maces are also planning to conduct a weekly recruitment day where workers and nearby community members can submit their resumes and process their applications for potential employment.

As an active advocate of skills training, last November 2023, Aboitiz Construction inked a partnership with TESDA to assist in the refurbishment of TESDA Technology Institutions and the establishment of Innovation Centers for the construction and maintenance-related programs, supporting the learning of future skilled workers in the country.

Last year, Aboitiz Construction successfully recruited and deployed almost 3,000 skilled workers to various project sites. Anticipating further growth, especially with the firm’s recent Quad A certification and a robust pipeline of projects in construction and maintenance, the company expects this number to significantly increase in the coming months.

To secure sustainable growth and expansion, Aboitiz Construction has strategically pivoted its efforts towards key projects in the industrial, infrastructure, and maintenance services sectors. These projects are positioned to help businesses to prosper and communities to thrive by providing jobs for many Filipinos.

About Aboitiz Construction

Aboitiz Construction is the privately-held construction company of the Aboitiz Group, with nearly five decades of nationwide track record in heavy industries, light industries, infrastructure, and industrial maintenance. We build for industries to prosper and for communities to thrive.