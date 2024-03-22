Call for Nominations : Association for Philippines-China Understanding

222 SHARES Share Tweet

The Association for Philippines-China Understanding (APCU) and the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in the Republic of the Philippines have jointly announce the call for nominations for Awards for Promoting Philippines-China Understanding (APPCU) 2024.

APCU is the pioneer and the leading non-government organization (NGO) in the Philippines in promoting people-to-people diplomacy, bilateral understanding, and friendship between the Philippines and China.

According to APCU Chairman Raul Lambino the Award for Promoting Philippines-China Understanding (APPCU) 2024 is given to “Filipino citizens with praise-worthy work in fostering amity, friendship, and mutual understanding between the Philippines and China.”

The APPCU recognizes individuals whose work has significantly contributed to the cross-cultural dialogue and collaborative ventures and strengthened friendships between the two nations. Nominees should be distinguished by their achievements in enhancing bilateral relations, mutual understanding, and friendship between the Philippines through cultural, educational, economic, or other collaborative initiatives.

Nominations may come from all sectors—academia, business, arts, media, government and beyond. The selection criteria will focus on the nominee’s work’s impact on bridging the people-to-people, cultural, and understanding gap between the Filipino and Chinese communities.

APCU will be accepting Nominations until April 15, 2024. Disqualified are current officials of APCU and incumbent public officials.

Nomination forms and guidelines are available at APPCU’s official website at https://apcu.org.ph/programs-projects/award-for-promoting-philippines-china-understanding-appcu/, or you can email us to request the forms, relevant information related to the nomination process or if you have inquiries at [email protected]

The winners will be recognized and celebrated in a ceremony that highlights their contributions to deepening Philippine-China relations and friendship.

APCU President and Award Committee Chair Sixto Benedicto said “Let us honor the bridges of understanding that have brought our two nations closer.”

For more information on the nomination process and guidelines, please visit www.apcu.org.ph/appcu. For inquiry, contact the APPCU Secretariat at [email protected].