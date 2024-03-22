KartRider: Drift races among the stars in latest update “Northeu”

277 SHARES Share Tweet

Players can race in space with brand-new tracks and items, and “kick it” with BLACKPINK

KartRider: Drift, the ultimate free-to-play, online cross-platform kart racing game, beckons players to explore the outer reaches of the universe with the game’s new update, Northeu. The out-of-this-world update features cosmic content and sees BLACKPINK cruising back onto the tracks.

Players can go intergalactic with KartRider: Drift’s Northeu update and join the race with aliens Taki and Erini in 10 new tracks that will leave racers breathless:

Cosmoway

Perilous Shortcuts

Orbital Highway

Hoppin’ and Jumpin’

Far Out Planet

Spaceport Launchpad

Express

Space Station X

Sky Way

Space 101

Additionally, welcome back BLACKPINK’S JISOO, JENNIE, ROSÉ, and LISA who are jettisoning into the game with brand-new costumes, stickers, and the Pink Venom Monster all available in the Item Shop.

Also available in the Item Shop are a variety of characters and items, including:

Northeu Erini

Infecter

Starburst

Starburst License Plate

Green Star Balloon

In addition, players can visit the Personal Shop where they will see a customized shop just for them. Available items that were sold previously appear randomly and can be purchased with Mileage or K-COIN. Plus, there is still time for players to complete the Racing Pass to earn rewards and Trophies. Racers can exchange Trophies for a Racing Box containing items from the previous Racing Pass including the Mechalion, Studious Airi, Mecharabbit and Mecharabbit Miso.

KartRider: Drift has revamped many contents and features; players can read about the changes here, which include 11 new skills for characters, including BLACKPINK.

KartRider: Drift is available to download and play for free on all major gaming platforms, including Xbox and PlayStation consoles, PC (Steam, Nexon Launcher), iOS and Android mobile devices.

About NEXON Co., Ltd. https://company.nexon.co.jp/en/

Founded in 1994, NEXON Co., Ltd. (Nexon) (3659.TO) is a company engaged in the production, development and operation of online games and Virtual Worlds. First listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange in December 2011, Nexon was placed on JPX400 in 2015 and added to the Nikkei Stock Index 300 in 2017. In 2020, Nexon was added to the Nikkei 225. Nexon currently has more than 45 live games in more than 190 countries on PC, console, and mobile. Major game franchises include MapleStory, KartRider and Dungeon&Fighter. In 2021, Nexon completed the acquisition of Embark Studios AB, a company based in Stockholm, Sweden, developing multiple projects for global release.