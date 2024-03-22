Geek+Pop Gold, the ultimate cosplay and gaming event hits Cagayan de Oro!

332 SHARES Share Tweet

Attention all gamers, cosplayers, and pop culture geeks! Get ready to level up your convention-going experience because Geek+Pop Gold is coming to Limketkai Atrium, Cagayan de Oro, on May 25-26 for an electrifying experience like no other.

“Cagayan de Oro’s gaming and cosplay community is totally lit, and it’s about time the country and the world saw that,” says Cadre 28 CEO and Geek+Pop Gold chief organizer, Joal Cabrera. “But more than recognition, we’re also bringing in what the fans really want, an event that’s not to be missed!”

But Geek+Pop Gold isn’t just an event; it’s a whole lot of pop culture firsts and THE event of the year for all things cosplay, videogaming, and esports in Cagayan de Oro! Geek+Pop Gold is co-presented by Razer Gold – your ultimate gaming and entertainment recharge store, with over 60,000 titles to choose from. It’s two days jam-packed with epic gaming tournaments, and mind-blowing cosplay showcases!

For the first time ever, Filipino cosplay sensation Charess and the one-and-only RuRu will be coming to CDO to meet their fans. From jaw-dropping cosplays to epic gaming moments, these two are guaranteed to bring the hype to Geek+Pop Gold.

But wait, it gets even better! In yet another first, we’re unveiling the TopDeck 100K Open, featuring Magic: The Gathering; the One Piece Card Game; and Cardfight!! Vanguard. Plus, there’ll also be lots of stage games so you don’t have to watch from the sidelines.

A well-deserved shoutout to our amazing community partners – Pinoy Retro Gaming, Just Dance Ph, Tekken CDO, and Top Deck Games – for joining us on this epic adventure. So mark your calendars, gather your squad, and get ready to geek out like never before at Geek+Pop Gold on May 25-26. Trust us, you don’t want to miss this!

Basic one day pass starts at P400. Follow the Geek+Pop page for more info and updates: https://www.facebook.com/GeekPop28