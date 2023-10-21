CCP partners with Philippine PEN once again for this year’s Writers Congress, activities include a book selling event open to everyone

582 SHARES Share Tweet

On October 25, 2023, the 2023 PEN Philippines Annual Congress will commence at the Cultural Center of the Philippines Tanghalang Ignacio Gimenez Lobby, Pasay City. This year’s theme is Ang Manunulat sa Mundo (“The Writer in the World”).

The following publishers will be selling books and related merchandise at the venue: CCP Shop, Philippine High School for the Arts – Creative Writing Program, MITCHmatches, Solidaridad Bookshop, Southern Voices Printing Press, San Anselmo Publications Inc., Kriselda Freedom Merch, University of the Philippines Press, and LitArt Publishing. The books of the National Artist Ricky Lee will also be available for puchase.

The Philippine PEN and Gantala Press are also launching a donation drive to gather books (fiction, poetry and other literary works), writing materials (pens and notebooks, pencils and sketchpads), medicines and hygiene products (sanitary napkins) for our women writers who are political prisoners. Contributions are welcome at the event’s registration table.

“Ang Manunulat Sa Mundo” challenges the borders and explores the boundless horizons of the Filipino writer in the present and the future. A series of important forums will discuss the rights and roles of the Filipino writer in the context of Artificial Intelligence in the creative community and in global publishing.

The book selling activity is open to all kinds of book lovers and supporters of the literature community, from 8am to 6pm at the CCP Tanghalang Ignacio Gimenez Lobby.