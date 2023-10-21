UPD-CS celebrates 40 years with Science Film Festival in partnership with Goethe Institut

367 SHARES Share Tweet

In celebration of its 40th Anniversary, the UP Diliman College of Science in partnership with the Goethe-Institut is providing free university and public screenings of the Philippine Science Film Festival Philippines 2023.

The two days of screenings (see schedule below) will kick off on the College’s Anniversary on Thursday, October 26, and will be held at the UPD-CS Institute of Biology Auditorium at the National Science Complex, UP Diliman. Students and members of the public are free to attend but may be asked to show a valid university or government ID for security purposes.

Founded in 1983, the UP Diliman College of Science is the country’s premier generator of new scientific knowledge and the leading producer of PhD and MS graduates in the basic and applied sciences and mathematics. In 2023 alone, the College graduated 19 PhDs, the most in its four-decade history.

The Science Film Festival Philippines, now in its 14th year, will be held from October 25 to December 01, 2023. Celebrated as one of the biggest and longest-running science events in the Philippines, the festival offers a roster of 34 science-related films in support of the United Nations Decade on Ecosystem Restoration.

FILM SCHEDULES

DAY 1 (October 26, Thursday)

Short Film Entries

10:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Ranging in length from 6 minutes to 10 minutes, these brief documentaries cover a range of topics from “The Forgotten Forest” to “Redesigning the Wheel”.

Powering Puerto Rico

1:00 PM – 2:00 PM

This is a film about a Northeastern University professor’s innovative solution to provide affordable renewable power to Puerto Rico using reconditioned hybrid car batteries after Hurricane Maria left millions without electricity.

A League of Extraordinary Makers: Rise of the Makers

2:00 PM – 3:00 PM

A documentary exploring the rise of the Maker Movement, highlighting individuals who create, innovate, and hack a wide range of products and technologies, from everyday items to groundbreaking innovations, as they become the heroes of this movement.

Kelp – South Africa’s Golden Forests | The Last Seed

3:00 PM – 5:00 PM

“Kelp” explores the hidden beauty and importance of the Great African Seaforest on South Africa’s Western coastline, emphasizing its contributions to livelihoods, conservation, and cultural heritage while advocating for its sustainable management in the face of climate change.

“The Last Seed” is a close-up look at the challenges facing food and agriculture in 21st-century Africa, with a central focus on the control of seeds, while raising questions about lost values and the search for sustainable solutions, using music, dance, visuals, and the experiences of small-scale food producers and experts.

DAY 2 (October 27, Friday)

Short Film Entries

10:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Ranging in length from 6 minutes to 10 minutes, these brief documentaries cover a range of topics from “The Forgotten Forest” to “Redesigning the Wheel”.

Duty of Care – The Climate Trials

1:00 PM – 2:00 PM

Lawyer Roger Cox’s pioneering legal actions against the Dutch government and Shell resulted in landmark climate rulings that sparked a global wave of climate cases, with a cast of characters and experts exploring the principles of justice in addressing humanity’s greatest climate challenge.

Gardening Marine Forests: A Hands-on Approach to Restoration | Wild Hope – Coffee for Water

2:00 PM – 3:00 PM

In “Gardening Marine Forests,” two marine scientists explore how a hands-on approach to marine restoration is reviving kelp forests in South Korea by emphasizing the deep connection between people and the ocean, showcasing inspiring examples of community involvement and sustainable practices.

“Coffee for Water” showcases the inspiring change-makers who are actively restoring and safeguarding the environment. With a focus on growing coffee to preserve Mozambican rainforests, this film emphasizes the power of local actions and offers a hopeful perspective.

Forest Partners

3:00 PM – 4:00 PM

This documentary explores the symbiotic relationship between public and private organizations, local communities, and tropical forests, showcasing innovative solutions that blend technology and traditional knowledge to protect and sustainably manage these landscapes, with a focus on success stories from South America, Africa, and Asia.

For further inquiries, please message [email protected]