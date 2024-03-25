CEB commits to enhancing women’s welfare

166 SHARES Share Tweet

A community outreach program aimed at highlighting its commitment to enhancing women’s welfare through community service was launched by Cebu Pacific (CEB) in celebration of International Women’s Month.

Done at the Haven for Women, a residential facility managed by the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) that provides counseling, educational services, and medical assistance to women in crisis and disadvantaged situations, the program saw the participation of around 30 CEB volunteers who came together to clean communal spaces and maintain the garden at the facility.

They also donated essential items such as toiletries and groceries to support the shelter’s daily operations.

The outreach program is among several initiatives by CEB for International Women’s Month, aimed at empowering women both within the company and in the broader community.

Through these efforts, CEB reaffirms its commitment to promoting women’s empowerment and contributing positively to community welfare.

“This outreach program is our way of honoring the strength and courage of women who have endured extremely difficult circumstances. We hope that through simple acts of compassion, we can make a positive impact and make a difference in the lives of those in need of empowerment and healing,”said Felix Dan S. Lopez, Cebu Pacific Chief Human Resource Officer.

For her part, Catherine N. Taleño, Haven for Women’s Center Head, said: “Working together is key to empowering women. This initiative not only provides immediate support to our facility but also resonates with our commitment to advancing women’s rights and opportunities for a better future.”