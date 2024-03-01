Cebu Pacific launches Seat Sales for its 28th anniversary

249 SHARES Share Tweet

In celebration of its 28th anniversary, Cebu Pacific (CEB) announced its launching of a series of seat sales for the whole month of March.

According to CEB spokesperson Carmina Romero, CEB, for its first offering, is giving everyone the chance to travel to select domestic and international destinations with the “Bigating Salubong Sale”.

Starting today until March 14, passengers can book flights for as low as P199 one-way base fare, excluding fees and surcharges. The travel period is from April 1 to September 30, 2024 and as an added treat, CEB will also be offering an up to 28% discount on select add-ons all month long to further offer the best value to travelers planning to go on budget trips.

“With the summer season fast approaching, now is the perfect time to go and see the picturesque clear blue waters of Cebu and Bacolod, taste the luscious seafood that Roxas City has to offer, fly to Seoul (Incheon) and visit the serene Eulwangni Beach, or chase the surf waves of Sydney’s Bondi Beach. All these are now made within reach through the #CEBSuperSeatFest,” said Romero.

As CEB turns 28 this month, she said passengers can look forward to more surprises in store for them that will tick off their travel bucket lists.

Romero added: “CEB flew its maiden flight on March 8, 1996, from Manila to Cebu. Since then, over 200 million passengers have been serviced by the airline. CEB is offering its “Bigating Promo-versary” seat sale as a way to thank its passengers for their unwavering support to the airline for the past 28 years. It currently flies to 35 domestic and 24 international destinations spread across Asia, Australia, and the Middle East.”