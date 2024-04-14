Chinese man wanted by Interpol barred entry by BI at NAIA

305 SHARES Share Tweet

A MALE Chinese national wanted for voice phishing fraud was barred from entering the country upon his arrival from Hong Kong via the NAIA Terminal 3.

Li Mingzhu, 32, disembarked a Cebu Pacific flight last April 12 when he was flagged for verification by immigration officers.

It turned out that he was the subject of an Interpol Red Notice for his alleged involvement in voice phishing fraud. He was excluded and subsequently returned to Hong Kong.

Subsequently, his name was then included in the BI’s blacklist, barring any future attempts of re-entry.

“We remain vigilant in our efforts to prevent individuals involved in fraudulent activities from entering our country,” Commissioner Tansingco added. “The BI is committed to upholding the integrity of our borders and protecting the public from such criminal elements,” BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco said.

He added that based on a report received by the bureau, Li installed 31 mobile phones equipped with call masking functions in his vehicle to facilitate the voice phishing scheme. These phones were used to deceive individuals by displaying fake numbers on their screens during the fraudulent calls.

Li’s acts were said to have mediated a voice phishing organization making phone calls deceiving other people and the crime was said to have occurred in South Korea, prompting their government to issue an arrest warrant against Li.

In April 2023, the Suwon District Prosecutor’s Office in Korea ordered Li’s arrest for violation of their Telecommunications Business act.

Tansingco emphasized the importance of collaboration in preventing such crimes, adding: “this case underscores the necessity of international cooperation in combating transnational crimes like voice phishing.”