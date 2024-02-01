CICC, Scam Watch warn of rise in love scams

Jay-Anne Encarnado, Converge ICT Head of Corporate Communications; Art Samaniego, Scam Watch Pilipinas Co-Founder and Co-Lead Convenor; Jocel de Guzman, Scam Watch Pilipinas Co-Founder and Co-Lead Convenor; CICC Executive Director Undersecretary Alexander Ramos, Mel Migrino, Gogolook’s Country Representative for the Philippines and Regional Director for Information Security and Alliances; Elena Torrijos, BPI Head of Corporate Communications and Frederick Blancas, Gogolook Chief Operating Officer Manwoo Joo and GoTyme Head of Corporate Communications

The Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center (CICC) and Scam Watch Pilipinas have warned the public of the increasing cases of romance or love scam especially with the approach of Valentine’s Day celebration this February.

CICC Executive Director Alexander K. Ramos officilally launched UnmatchPH, the CICC-Scam Watch campaign against love scam, together with other parners including Gogolook, Converge, Gotyme Bank and BPI Bank.

“We should listen to our heart but we should also use our brain when we fall in love because of love scam” Ramos said.

“We have love scam throughout the year and scammers usually victimize women and members of the LGBTQ community,” he said.

Ramos said that with the increase in population, the number of scammers are growing and they are also increasing their investments in technology to scam more people.

Mel Migrino, Gogolook’s Country Representative for the Philippines was worried about the growing use of Artificial Intelligence by scammers.

Scam Watch lead Convenor Jocel De Guzman identified eight profiles commonly used by love scammers. They are the following:

Sad Boi, Sad Gurl -The scammer talks about his sad life story and appeals to pity in order to borrow money from victims. The Seducer – The scammer has a very attractive profile and asks victim for private information. Scammer initiates talks in sexual tone and asks for nude photos which will be eventually used to blackmail victim. The Investor -The scammer usually uses a profile of an attractive foreigner and shares mega lifestyle photos. The scammer responds like a robot and charms victims to invest in foreign exchange. The Servicemen -The scammer pretends to be a middle-aged military assigned in Asia or the Middle East. He pretends to be looking for a life-long partner targeting middle-aged women. /when victim starts to fall for him, the scammer would ask for monetary assistance. The Escort -The scammer usually uses an attractive profile picture and engages in open-minded talks. The scammer send nude pictures and asks for money before meet-up. The Blackmailer -This scammer tries to win a victim’s trust and professes his deep love. The scammer eventually asks for nude picture and later threaten victim that he will distribute photos online if victim refuses to pay. The Slow Burn-This type of scammer plays the long game and engages in seemingly harmless conversations. He takes time to build trust and expresses genuine interest in the victim. Despite the seemingly genuine love, the scammer refuses to meet up with the victim and eventually asks for money. The Predator – This type of scammer is usually a matured man who prey on young women. The predator sends money and in exchange asks for nude photos from his victims.

Ramos vowed that CICC will step up its information and education campaign for the prevention and suppression of love scam and all other forms of cybercrimes. He appealed to the public to report to CICC’s Inter Agency Response Center hotline 1326.