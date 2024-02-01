1st Bangsamoro Peace Education Summit Conference to Celebrate 5th BARMM Foundation Day and 10th Anniversary of Peace Day

499 SHARES Share Tweet

COTABATO CITY – The Ministry of Basic, Higher, and Technical Education (MBHTE)-BARMM, together with the Schools Division Office of Cotabato City (SDOCC) and Heavenly Culture, World Peace, Restoration of Light (HWPL) Philippines, held the 1st Bangsamoro Peace Education Summit Conference at Shariff Kabunsuan Cultural Center, Bangsamoro Government Center. This significant event celebrates the 5th Bangsamoro Foundation Day and commemorates the 10th Anniversary of Peace Day in Mindanao.

The event aimed to highlight the vital role of peace education in fostering sustainable peace and development in the Bangsamoro region. In partnership with HWPL, SDOCC has spearheaded the contextualization of 12 HWPL Peace Education Lessons to produce lesson exemplars for the Bangsamoro learners, based on the guidelines set by MBHTE’s peace and justice education framework that instill in the learners the culture of nonviolent culture, social justice and respect for human rights, freedom, and inclusivity.

A total of 28 dedicated writers, comprising teachers from Grades 1-12 from different schools, 8 illustrators, 5 layout artists, and 3 facilitators completed the lesson exemplars intermarrying Peace Education in Araling Panlipunan (Social Studies) and Edukasyon sa Pagpapakatao (Values Education) subject areas.

Education Program Supervisors and principals, totaling 17 evaluators of SDOCC spearheaded by Schools Division Superintendent Dr. Concepcion Ferrer-Balawag and Curriculum Implementation Division Chief, Dr. Pancho Balawag, ensured that these plans are not only comprehensive but also tailored to meet the unique educational requirements and aspirations of Bangsamoro learners.

During the event, SDOCC presented the contextualized Peace Education Lesson exemplars that were compiled into a textbook. HWPL Chairman Lee Man-hee said through a video, “Now, the task is to maintain a world of peace forever. Education is what creates the human mind. Through education, we can tear down the house of conflict and hatred that has been wrongly built in the human heart and build a new house with peace and love… This textbook symbolizes the results of many people’s efforts to rebuild a community destroyed by hatred and ignorance with love and wisdom. I hope that the light of peace will shine forever in Mindanao and the BARMM.”

MBHTE Minister Mohagher Iqbal commended the SDOCC and HWPL for their efforts, and emphasized, “The Bangsamoro Education Code explicitly underscores the importance of peace education in our curriculum. As defined, in the Bangsamoro Education Code, peace education is not merely a subject to be taught; it is an ethos to be lived by. It aims to instill in our youth the values of understanding, equipping them with the tools to be agents of positive change in their communities. MBHTE is steadfast in pursuing peace education.”

Dr. Alivic B. Bilon, Education Program Supervisor, also conducted a live demonstration teaching for Grade 2 students using one of the lessons of Edukasyon sa Pagpapakatao, which tackled fear and bullying.

In the afternoon session, school heads and supervisors moved to Lugay-Lugay Central School to observe simultaneous demonstration teaching in 12 classrooms using the lesson exemplars.

In November 2019, the first pilot testing of HWPL Peace Education Lessons was conducted in 7 schools comprising elementary, high school and college in Cotabato City. SDOCC and HWPL officially entered into partnership on February 6, 2020, which was renewed on August 25, 2023 through a Memorandum of Agreement.

The January 24 Peace Day was declared by Chief Minister Ahod Ebrahim in 2016 to acknowledge the civilian-led peace agreement signed between Muslim and Catholic leaders in 2014. The agreement was mediated and proposed by HWPL Chairman Lee.

The 12 HWPL Peace Education Lessons are designed to promote peace, understanding, and empathy among individuals and communities around the world. By educating the learners about the importance of peace, embracing diversity, promoting effective communication, and fostering a culture of care and compassion, these lessons contribute to the creation of a more harmonious and peaceful global society.

The 1st Bangsamoro Peace Education Summit Conference represents a pivotal moment in the ongoing journey towards lasting peace and prosperity in Mindanao. Through collaborative efforts and a commitment to education, the stakeholders endeavor to build a future where harmony and understanding prevail.