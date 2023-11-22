DOJ accredits PAGCOR’s alternative dispute resolution program

PAGCOR Chairman and CEO Alejandro H. Tengco receives from DOJ Undersecretary Atty. Irene de Torres-Alogoc the agency’s Certificate of Accreditation for its Alternative Dispute Resolution Program.

The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR)’s Alternative Dispute Resolution Program has received recognition from the Department of Justice (DOJ) for achieving a high mediation success rate.

The recognition makes PAGCOR and the Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines as the only government-owned and controlled corporations (GOCCs) to have earned such accreditation from the DOJ.

During the recognition ceremony held today, November 22, 2023 at the PAGCOR Executive Office at New Coast Manila, DOJ Undersecretary Atty. Irene de Torres-Alogoc said they were impressed by the high success rate of PAGCOR’s mediation program.

“We were surprised by PAGCOR’s high success rate. We hope to have more (success) because when there are disputes in an agency, it is hard to work. It affects the productivity of the office itself,” she said.

In its Certificate of Recognition, the DOJ’s Office for Alternative Dispute Resolution (OADR) said PAGCOR has effectively “complied with the requirements set forth under the OADR Accreditation Guidelines for Alternative Dispute Resolution Organizations and Training Standards for Alternative Dispute Resolution Practitioners in the field of Mediation.”

The gaming agency’s accreditation will be valid until 2024.

PAGCOR’s Public Alternative Dispute Resolution Program was formed in compliance with Republic Act 9285, also known as the Alternative Dispute Resolution Act of 2004, and Executive Order No. 97, s. 2012 which mandates government agencies to establish a system to resolve disputes filed before them.

The program aims to mitigate and avoid animosity between or among PAGCOR personnel and other parties which, if not properly addressed, may result in the elevation of the disputes to the courts.

Some of the most common cases being mediated under the program are alimony, spousal and child support, non-payment of just debts, among others.