DOST 3 Launches 3Day RSTW in Zambales

WITH the theme “Agham at Teknolohiya: Kabalikat sa Maunlad at Matatag na Kinabukasan,” the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) Central Luzon. officially launched its Regional Science, Technology, and Innovation Week (RSTIW) last Thursday, in Botolan, Zambales.

The 3-day activity, led by Regional Director Dr. Julius Caesar V. Sicat, is expected to gather stakeholders, industry players, government and private offices, students and MSMEs in the region and contribute to the agency’s goal of elevating awareness of STI-based discourse, building a sense of shared community and involving participants from across the region to promote enhancing and heralding STI, particularly in remote areas of the country.

Moreover, through this yearly celebration of the RSTW, DOST endeavors to communicate scientific ideas, share knowledge, foster innovative collaborations, celebrate scientific breakthroughs and create meaningful connections with a broad spectrum of stakeholders.

In his video message, DOST Secretary Renato Solidum Jr. highlighted the contribution of STI in showcasing the outstanding developments in Central Luzon that improved the daily lives of ordinary citizens. “Our combined efforts have enabled the entire STI ecosystem to create ways and unlock opportunities in research and development, technology transfer, and commercialization,” Solidum said. He also mentioned, “Thousands of MSMEs all over the country have benefited from technological innovations that turned their kitchen-level operations into multi-million peso export businesses, generating revenues that help create local jobs and employment.

Also, “state universities and colleges and research and development institutions have benefited from institutional grants to conduct R&D that is relevant and focused on addressing the needs of communities within their service areas, and many more,” said DOST Undersecretary for Regional Operations Engr. Sancho A. Mabborang said “With our mantra of OneDOSTU, we are working tirelessly to develop innovations that will make life easier for our people. In the business communities, in the academic community, and in the lives of our Kababayans, especially those from the indigenous communities, we are always trying to infuse science-based solutions to bring about meaningful and sustainable development,” he added.

One of the priorities of the celebration is the display of innovations and exhibits in education, food security and nutrition, health care, ICT, environment and climate change, business modeling, and cross-cutting sectors.

Working closely with government, industry, MSMEs, funders, and other players in the innovation ecosystem will be one of the focuses of the activity. Lined up for the week-long celebration are various activities and exhibits that will highlight DOST initiatives in various fields of science, technology, and innovation.

The celebration aims to inform the local folks about science initiatives that can be used to improve lives, particularly in the countryside.