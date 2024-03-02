DOST trains LGUs and universities on metrology calibration

222 SHARES Share Tweet

The Department of Science and Technology trains local government units, universities, and private companies with metrology calibration to capacitate the workforce in industries, businesses, and the academe. For 2023, 9 trainings were conducted to various parts of Northern Mindanao.

The training sessions provided substantial benefits to various agencies and institutes, including the University of Science and Technology of Southern Philippines – CDO, Jasaan, and Claveria campuses, Farmind Asia Banana Corporation, Opol LGU Municipal Treasurers Office, National Nutrition Council – CDO Office, Cagayan de Oro – City Health Office, Alubijid LGU Municipal Treasurers Office, and several local government units (LGUs) in Bukidnon.

The speakers of these trainings were Mr. Ronald A. Pangan, Engr. Delwin M. Balanay Jr., Engr. Shane Marie S. Clavano, Mr. Nazrodin B. Saripada, and Mr. Jefferson Lumor.

The training covered the topics of correct calibration and verification procedures for specific industrial measuring equipment such as electronic balances, thermometers, height boards, dispensing pumps, and volumetric wares.

Each training highlighted a practical evaluation through hands-on exercises for the participants. The participants were also engaged in a pre-test and post-test to assess learning further.

“With correct measurement, we establish confidence that promotes and ensures fair trade and consumer protection for the public,” Mr. Ronald Pangan, one of the speakers, said.

Over 117 training participants were recorded in 2023, which include professors and technicians in the academe, market inspectors, license inspectors, city and municipal treasurers, administrative personnel in the local government units, technicians, quality analysts, and engineers in both the public and private sectors in Northern Mindanao.

Mellie G. Galagala, Alubijid Municipal Treasurer, expressed her thanks to DOST. “This is not just the first and last but the beginning of collaboration between the DOST 10 and MTO-Alubijid to ensure fair trade and law enforcement in the municipality through science and technology,” she said.

An overall 97% participant satisfaction rating was given to all the training conducted in 2023. All the training emphasized the importance of calibration and verification, especially for consumer protection, fair trade, and public health and safety.

DOST-10, through its Regional Standards and Testing Laboratory (RSTL), offers training in metrology in different parts of the region. Interested companies and LGUs can send a letter to DOST 10 Regional Director, Engr. Romela N. Ratilla, through the RSTL manager, Engr. Frumencio B. Quiblat, Jr. The LOIs may be forwarded to [email protected].

RSTL also offers calibration services, chemical and microbiological testing of water, food, swab samples, and shelf-life studies. (Delwin M. Balanay Jr./DOST 10)

