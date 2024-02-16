DOST assists tech upgrading to eight MSMEs in Region 10 through SETUP

332 SHARES Share Tweet

The Department of Science and Technology assists technology upgrading to eight MSMEs through the Small Enterprise Technology Upgrading Program (SETUP). With science, technology, and innovation, these firms are now anticipated to improve productivity, increase sales, and provide quality jobs in the locality.

These firms were granted the SETUP assistance in the second semester of 2023 and were invited to attend the virtual ceremonial turnover and orientation on February 12, 2024. The Assistant Regional Director and SETUP Coordinator, Mr. Virgilio M. Fuertes, discussed their responsibilities as recipients of government support.

The NML Wellness Products Manufacturing from Bukidnon will receive technology upgrades for its herbal oil, mosquito repellant, fertilizer, and other main products. NML will acquire the capping machine to improve the product packaging and labeling.

Four MSMEs come from Lanao del Norte. Zammi Sales Corporation is from the Creative industry and aims to improve its products with large format Printers and direct-to-fabric printers. Pedal Bean Coffee Roasting Services aims to be more competitive by acquiring an industry-grade coffee espresso maker and coffee bean roaster. The RJ Chen Rice Milling will also acquire an industrial mechanical dryer to upscale the production of well-milled rice in the Municipality of Lala. Gillamac Agricultural Farm, from the Aquaculture industry, will also be upgrading its fish cages by acquiring an 18-meter HDPE Fish cage.

From Misamis Occidental is the Lola’s World Botanical Garden from Aloran. The firm aims to improve its high-value vegetable production with a Hydroponic Greenhouse.

Star Ads Advertising Services from Misamis Oriental aims to improve its competitiveness by acquiring a fiber laser cutter and laser welding machine for its signage and advertising displays, which are currently being marketed in Cagayan de Oro City.

Also from Misamis Oriental is the Dark Secret Bakeshop from Cagayan de Oro City. With the tight competition in the baking and pastry industry in the province, the firm aims to upscale by acquiring planetary mixers and digital ovens, among others.

These eight firms are part of the 27 firms assisted through the SETUP program for 2023. These firms will also be linked to experts in their respective industries for further product and organization development and Manufacturing productivity expansion programs or Good Manufacturing Practices.

The DOST Regional Director concluded the online orientation by emphasizing that DOST 10 will be with them in their journey to achieve the goals of the projects and provide impact to the community in terms of wealth creation and job generation.

DOST implements the SETUP program throughout the country. For interested MSMEs in Northern Mindanao, visit the DOST office nearest you or message DOST X through their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/DOST10Ph. (Nova Belle C. Olloves/DOST 10)

#ScienceForThePeople

#OneDOST4U

About DOST-10

The Department of Science and Technology – Region 10 (DOST 10) envisions to be an effective and competent catalyst of inclusive development by providing world-class and innovative Science & Technology services in Region 10.