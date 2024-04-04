DOST’s gender-responsive and inclusive environment prevails in celebrating the 2024 National Women’s Month

360 SHARES Share Tweet

Promoting gender equality and women empowerment reigned in the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) as it started the celebration of National Women’s Month through a Kick-Off Activity at DOST Compound, Gen. Santos Ave., Bicutan, Taguig City, on March 01, 2024.

Bearing the theme “Lipunang Patas sa Bagong Pilipinas: Kakayahan ng Kababaihan, Patutunayan!” the DOST, together with its agencies, aims to transform and uplift women’s roles in society, which will lead them to have the courage and confidence to take the challenges and reap the opportunities.

The highlight of the kick-off activity was the DOST-wide parade, where its agencies showed their unity in support of creating a culture that inhabits an equal and inclusive environment for women.

“Our Department has always celebrated Women’s Month, an opportune time to highlight and honor the achievements of DOST women leaders and employees,” remarked DOST Secretary Renato U. Solidum Jr.

Upgrading the measures and initiatives for gender equality

“Gender equality is essential to achieve peaceful societies with full human potential and sustainable development. However, there is still a long way to go to achieve full equality of rights and opportunities,” underscored Secretary Solidum. He also shared the Global Gap Report 2023 that no country has yet achieved full gender parity as the gender gap score stands at 68.4%. “This report should serve as a challenge for us to strengthen our women empowerment measures and initiatives further,” he said. “Promoting gender equality, women empowerment, and social inclusion concepts in development programming is significant even as the Sustainable Development Goals directly recognize these issues as fundamental to the end goal of reducing poverty and advancing a healthier, safer, cleaner, better educated, connected, just, and more egalitarian world,” he continued. Gender equality is part of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) that oversees the implementation of gender-responsive policies and accountability processes.

According to the DOST Secretary, providing opportunities for women’s participation and contribution to education, government, and leadership roles were constant in the DOST. “Our programs and projects will give equal importance to providing women equitable access and control over the resources they need to be economically empowered,” he affirmed.

Paving appreciation and recognition for women’s role

Meanwhile, the DOST Assistant Secretary and DOST-wide GAD Focal Person Diane L. Ignacio explained that celebrating Women’s Month underscores the importance of establishing an inclusive and safe workplace for women in the DOST. “Women’s Month Celebration is a symbolic recognition of women’s contribution despite the daily struggle from society’s gender expectations, stereotypes, and discrimination,” said DOST ASec. Ignacio.

She said that the celebration is one of the many activities and programs that the DOST conducts to mainstream gender and development, as empowering women in all aspects of life is always present in the DOST.

In the kick-off activity, the parade was followed by the opening program that included the presentation of DOST agencies’ Lakambinis and floats, as well as the turnover ceremony of ‘Silyang Pinoy’ that consists of 12 sets of tables and chairs for the DOST Day Care Center. Other activities in the whole-day celebration that promote and advocate gender equality were the following: Mini Bazaar, Palarong Pinoy, Wellness, Free Legal Assistance, and Al Fresco Entertainment, which were organized by the DOST Central Office (DOST CO) and DOST-Research and Development Institutes (DOST RDIs).

By Rhea Mae B. Ruba, DOST Media Service