Close encounters in Blue Archive event “Trip-Trap-Train”

A chance encounter between Sensei and new students Ichika and Kasumi is explored

Sonic-type Strikers Ichika and Kasumi enter the battle

Players can recruit fan favorites Akko and Iori as they return for combat

SEOUL – April 3, 2024 – Popular tactical RPG Blue Archive is pulling into the station with a high-speed event story, “Trip-Trap-Train,” a motley crew of new students and the return of several must-have characters. In the event story, players, along with Sensei and new student Ichika, attempt to secure a relic with tremendous political ramifications for the Tea Party, the Trinity General School’s Student Council, inside the narrow confines of a fast-moving train. With no easy way out, the two are put on a collision course with wanted criminal Kasumi.

Strategic combat and cute, charismatic characters are at the heart of this RPG from NEXON Korea Corp. Players take on the role of Sensei as they mobilize a veritable army of eccentric students for combat against various mysterious forces threatening the academy city of Kivotos. During Recruitment, events and main story updates, new students will join the ranks for players to get acquainted with and recruit for battle, offering a blend of tactical planning and real-time action with a light-hearted, emotional center.

In “Trip-Trap-Train,” players will meet two new Sonic-type students, laid-back Ichika and the mischievous Kasumi. A student from Trinity General School’s Justice Task Force, Ichika’s EX Skill “I Have a Request” deals ATK-scaling damage to enemies in a fan-shaped area and is not to be underestimated despite her calm exterior. Kasumi is a student from Gehenna Academy’s Hot Springs Department. She reduces enemy defense for 25 seconds and deals ATK-scaling damage in a circular area with her EX Skill “Giant Heel Crush”.

Players who join the action-packed thrill ride will also experience:

Character Recruitment: Akko and Iori Return – Fan favorites Akko and Iori are back for another round of adventure and combat. Players can now recruit these must-have students to their teams and unleash their unique abilities.

Fan favorites Akko and Iori are back for another round of adventure and combat. Players can now recruit these must-have students to their teams and unleash their unique abilities. Guide Task “3 Days/Week Workplace Improvement Mission” – In this now immortalized daily mission event, players can complete various tasks to earn valuable currencies like Pyroxene.

In this now immortalized daily mission event, players can complete various tasks to earn valuable currencies like Pyroxene. Enhanced Content for Growth – An M difficulty rating has been added to the dungeon-type content Commissions, and the new Shanhaijing Main Special Zone area has been added to Lessons, allowing players to interact with students.

An M difficulty rating has been added to the dungeon-type content Commissions, and the new Shanhaijing Main Special Zone area has been added to Lessons, allowing players to interact with students. Bountiful Rewards – Players can obtain event points, Train Tickets, and Document Bags by completing the story and related quests, while additional rewards can be obtained by deploying students from the Justice Task Force, Hot Springs Department, Prefect Team, or Tea Party. Event points can also be traded in the Event Shop for Credits, and event currencies can be traded for various items such as Superior Tactical Training Blu-Rays (Gehenna), Superior Tech Notes (Gehenna), and the Field Day Ref Bench, a charming interactive furniture item perfect for Ichika’s space.

Players can download Blue Archive for free on Google Play, App Store and Galaxy Store. For more information about Blue Archive, players can visit the official communities and the links below:

About NEXON Co., Ltd. https://company.nexon.co.jp/en/

Founded in 1994, NEXON Co., Ltd. (Nexon) (3659.TO) is a company engaged in the production, development and operation of online games and Virtual Worlds. First listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange in December 2011, Nexon was placed on JPX400 in 2015 and added to the Nikkei Stock Index 300 in 2017. In 2020, Nexon was added to the Nikkei 225. Nexon currently has more than 45 live games in more than 190 countries on PC, console, and mobile. Major game franchises include MapleStory, KartRider and Dungeon&Fighter. In 2021, Nexon completed the acquisition of Embark Studios AB, a company based in Stockholm, Sweden, developing multiple projects for global release.