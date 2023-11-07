DOTr: PUV modernization pushes through on December 31

222 SHARES Share Tweet

THE planned Public Utility Vehicle (PUV) Modernization program of the national government is pushing through on December 31, 2023.

Department of Transportation (DOTr) Secretary Jaime Bautista said the program will materialize as deadline nears for the creation of a cooperative or a corporation of jeepney drivers as part of the planned program.

Meantime, in relation to the controversy on Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) Chairman Teofilo Guadiz III, Bautista vehemently denied the accusation that jeepney routes are being sold at the LTFRB, saying the granting of routes also invovles the plans of local government units (LGUs).

Bautista stressed in a television interview that the routes are not for sale and franchise is free.

He added that there are no plans yet to phase out the traditional public utility jeepneys (PUJs) but they have to be compliant or follow the euro engine standard and must be within the Philippine Standards of Trade Industry.

It will be recalled that Guadiz was accused by his former executive assistant Jeff Tumbado as allegedly involved in bribery at the LTFRB, resulting in his suspension by President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. Tumbado later recanted and Guadiz was reinstalled.

Meanwhile, Bautista said Guadiz may still be sacked if found guilty of corruption charges.

Bautista said the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) had been directed to speed up its investigation into the allegation since the findings will become the basis for coming out with a final decision.

Siguro ganun (madi-dismiss) mangyayari. Kaya nga hihintayin namin ‘yung result ng investigation ng NBI… tatapusin din naman ‘yung imbestigasyon na ‘yan. Kung ano man ‘yung magiging resulta niyan, ‘yun ang magiging basis natin dun sa final decision,” said Bautista.