DSWD brings 4Ps to the island-province of Batanes

In line with the continuous effort to bring government programs closer to the Filipino people, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) on Monday (April 15) held a ceremonial launching of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) in Basco, Batanes.

“With this and upon the request of Batanes Governor Marilou Cayco to conduct an assessment and registration of the households in the 4Ps, the DSWD looked into this possibility as it would also mean another opportunity to reach the poor, marginalized and disadvantaged sector – much more, to reach the province of Batanes despite its remoteness and geographic isolation,” Asst. Secretary for National Household Targeting System and Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (NHTS-4Ps) Marites Maristela said in her keynote speech.

Batanes has been blessed in having the lowest poverty incidence rate based on the data of the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) as of 2022, Asst. Secretary Maristela noted.

But due to pressing socio-economic challenges such as inflation, some 562 households in Batanes have been identified as poor based on the Listahanan 3 data, the DSWD official said.

The island-province of Batanes has 297 active beneficiaries.

“By providing cash grants to eligible families, the program aims to alleviate their financial burdens and empower them to invest in their future, particularly in the areas of health and education,” Asst. Sec. Maristela pointed out.

Last April 13, some 91 household-beneficiaries from Itbayat town received their cash cards from the DSWD. The remaining beneficiaries from the different municipalities of Batanes will receive their cash cards on April 15 and 16.

The 4Ps ceremonial launching was attended by Governor Cayco, Batanes Lone District Representative Ciriaco Gato Jr., Mayor Celso Batallones of Ivana town, Mayor German Caccam of Basco town, Mayor Pedro Poncio of Mahatao town, Mayor Jonathan Enrique Nanud Jr. of Uyugan town, Landbank of the Philippines- Basco branch manager Joseph Caliguiran, and DSWD Field Office-2 (Cagayan Valley) Director Lucia Alan.

In her message, Gov. Cayco was pleased with this new development. She expressed her gratitude to the DSWD for bringing 4Ps to her province.

“Sa wakas, may 4Ps na sa Batanes!,” Gov. Cayco exclaimed as she addressed her constituents during the launching. (Finally, 4Ps is now here in Batanes.)

The 4Ps is the flagship program of the national government on poverty reduction and social development implemented by the DSWD. The program provides cash grants to extremely poor households to improve their health, nutrition, and education, particularly for children aged 0-18.