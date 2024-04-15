Mayor Honey field employees told to take precaution against heat

Mayor Honey Lacuna calls on city workers doing field work to protect themselves against the extreme heat by hydrating and taking a break from sun exposure from time to time. (JERRY S. TAN)

Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna advised city government employees whose work entails being on the field to take all the necessary steps to avoid heat stroke and other illnesses related to extreme heat exposure.

In her short message at the flag raising ceremony, Lacuna told the officials and employees to hydrate at all times and avoid the scorching heat of the sun during hours when they are considered at peak and most harmful.

“Paalala lang…napakainit kaya inaabisuhan natin kayo na mag-hydrate, mag-hydrate kahit nasa loob ng tanggapan. Alam ko mas maaliwalas sa loob dahil di ganun kainit,” she said.

Lacuna particularly urged those under the city engineer’s office, Parks Development Office, Public Recreations Bureau, Manila traffic and Parking Bureau, Manila Police District, department of public services and Bureau of Fire Protection to be way of the symptoms of heat stroke and always keep their health condition foremost in mind.

“‘Wag po kayo masyadong magtagal sa ilalim ng araw. Kada 30 minutes or one hour, sumilong din kayo. Paalala lang para maging ligtas tayo at di magkaroon ng heat stroke,” she stressed.

Meanwhile, Lacuna said that since the adjustment of the new city government office hours of from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. begins on May 2, the flagraising ceremony in Manila City Hall will also be held at 7 a.m. “para maiwasan din natin ang ganitong kataas tirik ng araw.”

“Ready na ba kayo? Maganda rin naman ito dahil mas maaga na kayong makakauwi. Tutal karamihan sa inyo maaga naman talaga pumapasok kasi umiiwas kayo sa traffic,” she said.