DSWD chief swears in newly-appointed NCIP chair

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian administers the Oath of Office to Central Mindanao Commissioner Jennifer Pia S. Las, the newly-appointed Chairperson of the National Commission on Indigenous Peoples (NCIP), at the DSWD Central Office in Quezon City on Thursday (September 7).

The NCIP is one of the Supervised Agencies (SAs) of the DSWD. The Commission protects and promotes the interest and well-being of the Indigenous Cultural Communities (ICCs) and Indigenous Peoples (IPs) with due regard to their beliefs, customs, traditions, and institutions.