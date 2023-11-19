DSWD distributes over Php5M worth of aid to quake-hit families in Mindanao

332 SHARES Share Tweet

In its continuing disaster response operations to help the families affected by the 6.8 magnitude earthquake in Mindanao, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has reported that it has initially provided more than Php5.1 million worth of interventions to affected citizens in Davao Region (Region 11) and SOCCSKSARGEN (Region 12).

Heeding the directive of DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian, the DSWD Field Office-12 distributed a total of 6,500 family food packs (FFPs) to Sarangani Province and General Santos City.

The Field Office also provided cash assistance worth Php10,000 each to six bereaved families who lost their loved ones from the tremor.

In Davao Region, the DSWD Field Office 11 augmented 1,000 FFPs to Sarangani Island.

Based on the DSWD’s latest report, there are 951 families or 1,229 families in 25 barangays who were affected by the earthquake.

It was also reported that a total of 22 houses were totally damaged and 48 were partially damaged in the provinces of Davao Occidental, Sarangani, and South Cotabato.

DSWD Assistant Secretary for Strategic Communications Romel Lopez, who is also the agency’s spokesperson, said the Department is constantly coordinating with concerned local government units (LGUs) for updates and needed interventions.

“We assure the public that the DSWD is on top of the situation and our communication lines are always open for augmentation requests from LGUs affected by the tremor,” Asst. Sec. Lopez assured.

Currently, the DSWD maintains over Php2.8 billion worth of standby and stockpile funds ready for its disaster response operations.