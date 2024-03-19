DSWD Academy launches para-legal training for social workers

222 SHARES Share Tweet

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Asst. Secretary for Standards and Capacity Building Group (SCBG) Janet Armas welcomes on Monday (March 18) the social workers from the different local social welfare and development offices and regional trial courts across the country comprising the first batch of trainees for the Certificate Course on Para-Legal Training for social welfare and development practitioners.

The first para-legal training, which will run until March 22 at the University of the Philippines-University Hotel in Quezon City, is one of the courses being offered by the DSWD Academy.

The course aims to equip the trainees with a foundational understanding of the legal framework surrounding social protection, as well as gain practical knowledge and skills to effectively navigate the legal processes and provide informed support to their clients.

Social Welfare Institutional Development Bureau (SWIDB) director Atty. Justin Caesar Anthony Batocabe served as the resource person for the first module which aims to provide an understanding of the Philippine legal system.

The DSWD Academy is the agency-run professional learning institute that offers learning opportunities for the development of the competencies of its partner stakeholders, needed in the delivery of social welfare and development (SWD), and social protection (SP) programs and services.