DSWD honors solo parents on Solo Parents Week

222 SHARES Share Tweet

In line with the celebration of Solo Parents Week on April 15 to 21, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) pays tribute to all solo parents for their sacrifices and determination to continue to provide the best life for their children and other dependents.

DSWD Asst. Secretary for Disaster Response Management Group (DRMG) Irene Dumlao said the Department is one with the nation in recognizing the dedication, hard work, and sacrifices of solo parents to ensure that their dependents will live their best life.

“Solo parents, despite being part of the vulnerable sector, are considered as icons of love, bravery, and strength in our society. They have shown courage in fulfilling the very challenging responsibility of raising their children alone. Hence, it is crucial that we continue to support them with necessary interventions to help them cope with the difficulties of parenthood,” Asst. Sec. Dumlao, who is also the agency’s spokesperson, said.

Republic Act (RA) No. 11861 or the Expanded Solo Parents Welfare Act declares the 3rd week as well as the 3rd Saturday of April as ‘Solo Parents Week’ and ‘National Solo Parents Day’, respectively, to highlight the role and significance of every solo parent in the Philippines.

This year’s celebration banners the theme “Solo Parent na Rehistrado, sa Gobyerno Tiyak na Protektado!”, which aims to encourage solo parents to register in their respective local government units (LGUs) in order for them to avail of the benefits and incentives for solo parents.

Under RA 11861, the benefits provided to solo parents include monthly subsidy and Philhealth coverage for minimum wage earners; discounts on baby’s milk, diapers, medicines, vaccines for their children under 6 years old and 7 days of paid parental leave regardless of work status.

“The DSWD is also pilot-testing the Strengthening Opportunities for Lone Parents or Program SOLo. This introduces innovations on psychosocial interventions to ensure emotional support, alternative care arrangements for solo parents and their children/dependents,” Asst. Sec. Dumlao pointed out.

As lead agency of the solo parents’ Inter-Agency Coordinating and Monitoring Committee (IACMC), the DSWD has prepared activities to mark the event and to spread awareness on the strengthened and expanded law for solo parents.

“A general assembly for solo parent employees will be held on April 18 at the DSWD Central Office Auditorium to discuss the Solo Parent Support Group of the Department,” the agency spokesperson said.

The Department will also hold a 2-day trade bazaar for entrepreneur solo parents on April 18 and 19 at the DSWD Central Office new lobby.

The DSWD is committed to overseeing the effective implementation of the law in line with the directive of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to secure the welfare of solo parents and to ensure that they and other vulnerable sectors are not left behind in development.