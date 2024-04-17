DSWD’s Tara Basa! Tutoring Program now in Quezon province

249 SHARES Share Tweet

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) signs on Tuesday (April 16) a memorandum of agreement (MOA) with the provincial government of Quezon and state universities and colleges (SUCs) on the scaled up implementation of the Tara Basa! Tutoring Program in the province.

The MOA signing, held at the Provincial Capitol Building in Lucena City, was attended by DSWD Undersecretary for Innovations Eduardo Punay, DSWD Field Office Calabarzon Regional Director Barry Chua, and local government executives led by Governor Angelina D.L. Tan, Tayabas Mayor Maria Lourdes-Pontioso, and Lucena Mayor Mark Don Victor B. Alcala.

League of Municipalities of the Philippines, Quezon Chapter President Rachel A. Ubana also lent her support to the launching.

Heads of the different SUCs were also present during the MOA signing.

They include Ronaldo Bulfa, Head, Polytechnic University of the Philippines Lopez Campus; Dr Fe Nava, President, College of Mauban; Dr. Adelia Roadilla, Executive, Polytechnic University of the Philippines Mulanay; Dr. Leah Amor Cortez, Chief Executive, Philippine Normal University South Luzon; Melchor Melo Placino, President, Colegio de la Ciudad de Tayabas; Frederick Villa, President, Southern Luzon University; Dr. Edwin Malabuyoc, Polytechnic University of the Philippines, Unisan Campus; Atty. Alberto Escobarte,

CESO III, represented by SDS Susan Orbiana; and Mario T Briones, President Laguna State University, represented by Florencia Capellan.

During the MOA signing ceremony, Usec Punay shared the accomplishments of the Tara, Basa! Program while Gov. Tan assured her commitment to implement the tutoring program in the province.

The Tara, Basa! Tutoring Program is the DSWD’s reformatted educational assistance that creates a learning ecosystem, wherein college students will be capacitated and deployed as Tutors and Youth Development Workers (YDWs) to help improve the reading proficiency of elementary students who are struggling to read or are non-readers.