Miss Manila applicants reminded of May 3 deadline

Mayor Honey Lacuna reminds that the deadline for applications for Miss Manila 2024 is on May 3. (JERRY S. TAN)

Mayor Honey Lacuna reminds that the deadline for applications for Miss Manila 2024 is on May 3. (JERRY S. TAN)

222 SHARES Share Tweet

Mayor Honey Lacuna announced that interested women in Manila have only until May 3 to file their application for Miss Manila 2024.

Lacuna said that the deadline will not be extended thus, those interested to try their luck can still apply and beat the deadline.

The mayor reiterated that the competition is open for women who are single, aged 18 to 30 and residing in the city of Manila.

“She (applicant) must also embody the values of empowerment and leadership,” she added.

The mayor also issued the step-by-step guide to becoming a candidate for Miss Manila 2024.

Firstly, the applicant must answer this question, ‘What Makes A Woman Of Worth Ultimately Beautiful?’

She would then have to Upload the video on TikTok with the hashtags #MissManilaUltimatelyBeautiful and #MissManila2024.

After this, an applicant would have to register and fill out the application form at http://missmanila.ph, providing all necessary information and requirements.

Lacuna said the applicant would then have to wait for someone from the city government to contact and inform her if she is accepted so she could go on to the next stage of the qualification process.