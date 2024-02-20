Swift processing even on peak hours assured by BI

249 SHARES Share Tweet

REACTING to a recent social media post of a netizen, Bureau of Immigration (BI) Commissioner Norman Tansingco assured that despite the presence of immigration queues, passengers were speedily processed and the area was empty in 40 minutes in the said specific complaint.

He said that arrival and departure formalities for primary inspection of foreign nationals at the NAIA and Mactan-Cebu International Airport are ISO 9001:2015 certified, affirming the BI’s continued observance of internationally-recognized organizational practices and its efforts to provide its clients with quality performance and services that are globally competitive.

In the said post, a netizen complained of long lines morning of February 19 after his flight landed at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1.

Queues, Tansingco said, were expected then, as eight flights carrying almost 1,800 total passengers arrived at the same time.

“Our immigration officers had to process all these flights that arrived at the same time,” said Tansingco.

He added that among the flights were airplanes carrying high passenger loads such as those coming from Vancouver, San Francisco, and Los Angeles, stressing that all counters then were fully manned and all e-gates deployed were fully functional.