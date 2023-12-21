222 SHARES Share Tweet

Four new directors of the Maharlika Investment Corp. (MIC) were sworn in on Wednesday to help steer the Maharlika Investment Fund (MIF).

Among those who took their oath were long-time Asian Development Bank (ADB) officer Vicky Castillo Tan, Andrew Jerome Gan, German Lichauco, and Roman Felipe Reyes.

Tan, who hails from Manila, studied Bachelor of Science in Business Administration at the University of the Philippines-Diliman and graduated in 1982. She completed her Master of Business Administration from the same university in 1987.

From the early 1990s to 2000, Tan worked for different banks, investment, and financial institutions such as Citibank, AIG Philam Bank Inc., and Chinatrust (Phils) Commercial Bank Corp.

She served at the ADB from September 2002 to January 2021, working in various capacities such as senior financial analyst, credit review officer, structured financial officer, financial management specialist, senior advisor to the Vice President, regional cooperation and operations coordination division director, and budget and management services division director.

Prior to her appointment to the MIC, Tan served as SteelAsia Manufacturing Inc.’s Deputy President and May Bank Inc.’s Independent Board of Director and Chairperson of its Corporate Governance Committee.

Another director, Andrew Gan, studied finance and business economics at the University of Notre Dame in Indiana, USA, and graduated in 1985. He studied Masters in Public Policy and Management at the School of Oriental & Asian Studies.

Gan’s previous and ongoing employment include becoming Singapore Advisor for Picfel & Cle, Banquiers, Globe Land Development Corp. Managing Director, Nuovo Moda Inc. Director, Treasurer, and Director of Communications, and Fil L’mour Inc. and Beacon Holdings Inc. Managing Director.

He is also serving as a member of the Board of Directors, the Audit Committee, and the Compensation Committee of Capital Markets Integrity Corp. (CMIC).

Lichauco, also from Manila, graduated from De La Salle University in Manila in 1985 and earned his Juris Doctor degree from Ateneo De Manila University in 1992.

Among Lichauco’s work experiences are becoming a Director for the Vehicle Inspection Management Solutions of Hackeye 2020 Corp., of Sharp Philippines Corp., and Corporate Secretary for Computerized Imaging Institute of the Makati Medical Center Foundation Inc., the Medical Doctors Inc., and the Soho Central Condominium.

He also became a Senior Partner at the Siguion Reyna, Montecillo and Ongsiako Law Offices, and also served as President of Gemarvic Holdings Inc.

Reyes, on the other hand, was a graduate of San Beda College, completing his Bachelor of Science in Commerce in 1972. He took his Master of Business Administration-Finance degree at the University of Detroit, Michigan and graduated in 1975.

Reyes is a current Director of the Radio Philippines Network Inc. (RPN 9); Pampanga Sugar Development Co. (Pasudeco); the All-Asian Countertrade; Philippine Geothermal Production Co.; and, Converge ICT Solutions Inc.

He also worked as a Supervisor of Ernst & Young New York, Knowledge Institute President, SGV Founding Chairman – Advisory Group on Vocational Training in 2009, and SGV & Co Chairman- Winning Clients Committee, and Partner and Vice President – Client Services and Accounts.

From May 2010 up to present, Reyes is the Chairman and Founding Partner of Reyes Tacandong & Co.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. appointed Rafael D. Consing Jr. as President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the MIC last month.

The Maharlika Investment Corp., created under Republic Act (RA) No. 11954, serves as the primary vehicle for mobilizing and utilizing the MIF for investments in transactions aimed at generating optimal returns on investments (ROIs). | PND