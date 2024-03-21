DSWD chief reaffirms agency’s commitment to assist ex-combatants in inter-cabinet meeting

305 SHARES Share Tweet

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian reaffirmed the commitment of the agency to the whole-of-government approach in assisting decommissioned combatants (DCs) and their communities during the 11th Inter-Cabinet Cluster Mechanism on Normalization (ICCMN) Meeting on Tuesday (March 19).

“The DSWD will continue to provide socio-economic assistance as part of its contributions to the government’s normalization program for Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) combatants,” Secretary Gatchalian told the inter-cabinet meeting at the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC) in Pasay City.

The DSWD, as a member agency of the ICCMN, is tasked to provide immediate financial assistance to MILF decommissioned combatants amounting to Php100,000 intended to address their food and non-food needs such as hygiene kits, sleeping kits, among others.

The financial aid may also be utilized for special and various needs of the vulnerable DCs including education, livelihood, medicines, utilities, and transportation support, among others.

Secretary Gatchalian reiterated during the meeting that the DSWD is committed to having an open discussion with the Ministry of Social Services and Development (MSSD) led by Minister Raissa Jajurie of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

“The discussion will enable the Department and the Ministry to explore collaboration to include MILF decommissioned combatants in its major programs such as the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps), Social Pension program, and Sustainable Livelihood Program (SLP), among others,” the DSWD chief said.

Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation, and Unity (PAPRU) Carlito G. Galvez Jr. expressed his gratitude to the DSWD and other member-agencies for the ongoing partnership and collaboration in the implementation of the programs for MILF-DCs.

The ICCMN was created through Executive Order (EO) No. 79 series of 2019 and tasked to carry out the implementation of the components of the Comprehensive Agreement on the Bangsamoro (CAB).

The EO mandated national government agencies, such as the DSWD, to provide socio-economic interventions for the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) Decommissioned Combatants (DCs) and their communities.

Also present during the meeting were Department of Budget and Management (DBM) Secretary Amenah Pangandaman, Department of Agriculture (DA) Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel, Office of the Special Assistant to the President (SAP) Undersecretary Joahna Domingo, and other officials from different government agencies.

Secretary Gatchalian was joined by DSWD Asst. Secretary for Inclusive-Sustainable Peace and Special Concerns (ISPSC) Arnel B. Garcia CESO II, who supervises the implementation of the DSWD Socio-Economic Programs for Normalization of MILF-DCs in the Bangsamoro, with oversight by Undersecretary for ISPSC Alan A. Tanjusay.