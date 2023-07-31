La Salle drives PH logistics transformation roadmap

194 SHARES Share Tweet

DLSU hosts a DOST Balik Scientist, gathers key players in PH freight and logistics to create a national innovation roadmap for the industry

De La Salle University (DLSU), through the DLSU Advanced Research Institute for Informatics, Computing and Networking (AdRIC), Enrique K. Razon Logistics Institute (ERLI) and College of Computer Studies (CCS), recently brought together various logistics sector stakeholders in a seminar-workshop led by Department of Science and Technology (DOST) Balik Scientist, Prof. Greg Foliente of the University of Melbourne in Australia.

Entitled “The Physical Internet and the future freight transport and logistics system in the Philippines: Developing a national innovation & transformation roadmap,” the event at DLSU’s Manila campus was attended by various stakeholders from the academe, government, and industry to brainstorm innovation for the sector.

Foliente facilitated the analysis and identification of key priority topics as part of a national innovation roadmap for the freight and logistics sector and in line with global efforts to transform the industry by 2040. With global expertise on infrastructure systems engineering, hyperconnected city logistics and interdisciplinary sustainability and resilience research, he noted the need to integrate capacity development and collaborative research and development for the local freight and logistics industry.

DLSU hosted the event in partnership with the DOST Balik Scientist Program, which aims to encourage established Filipino scientists abroad to exchange information, boost their counterparts’ capacity for innovation and accelerate the flow of new knowledge and technologies into the country.

Dr. Manny Biona, Executive Director of the DLSU ERLI, presented the realities and challenges of the Philippine logistics industry. He stressed that the performance of the sector depends on factors such as infrastructure, costs, bureaucracy, and climate change. He added that for the roadmap, it would require an integrated solution in policies, appropriate technologies and investments.

Among the participants were representatives from government agencies, namely the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), Department of Transportation (DOTr), National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA), Philippine Ports Authority (PPA), and Maritime Industry Authority (MARINA).

Academician and University Fellow Dr. Raymond Tan, who serves as DLSU Vice President for Research and Innovation, emphasized the importance of the initial steps of the journey. “Today’s workshop and the events behind the scenes leading up to this series of consultations with experts and industry stakeholders – these are intended to bring our foot in the door as a country and towards the establishment of the Physical Internet as a model for modern 21st century logistics in the Philippines,” he said.

Engr. Niñaliza Escorial, Deputy Executive Director, DOST Philippine Council for Industry, Energy and Emerging Technology Research and Development (DOST-PCIEERD) also shared DOST’s industry innovation efforts and research projects funded by the government for the industry.

Other guests present were Dr. Joel Ilao, Director of the DLSU AdRIC and Dr. Rafael Cabredo, Dean of the DLSU College of Computer Studies.

This event was one of the milestones leading to the development of a national innovation roadmap for the freight and logistics sector in the Philippines, with the ultimate aim to transform it as a more sustainable, resilient, and productive industry for the benefit of society.