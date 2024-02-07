Largest bulk water project in the country to address Davao’s growing water needs

In photo (from left): Special Assistant to the President Anton Lagdameo, Jr.; Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) Secretary Maria Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga; President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos, Jr.; Aboitiz Group President and CEO Sabin M. Aboitiz; and Davao City Water District (DCWD) Chairman Eduardo A. Bangayan.

DAVAO CITY – On Wednesday, February 7, Davao City witnessed the inauguration of the Davao City Bulk Water Supply Project (DCBWSP), the largest of its kind in the country boasting a 300 million liters per day (MLD) water production capacity. This transformative infrastructure project, the result of a long-standing partnership between the Davao City Water District (DCWD) and Apo Agua Infrastructura, Inc. (Apo Agua), ensures the enhanced supply of safe, reliable, and sustainable water to over one million Davaoeños.

The inauguration, held at the Apo Agua Water Treatment Facility along the Davao-Bukidnon Highway, was attended by President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos, Jr.

Following a tour of the facility and unveiling of the ceremonial plaque, President Marcos delivered a message where he underscored the urgent need to address the country’s water situation.

“What this demonstrates is a proven approach in battling water scarcity, which is no longer a seasonal challenge, but a perpetual threat that comes with climate change. It is for this reason that I continuously stress the urgency of improving water security, and directed agencies concerned to expedite the completion of all water projects across the country,” said the President.

As part of the partnership, the water produced by Apo Agua will be distributed to the DCWD’s Water Supply Systems in Calinan, Tugbok, Riverside, Dumoy (Panorama), Cabantian, and Panacan. DCWD continues to manage the distribution of water supply to Davaoeños within its franchise area. The DCBWSP augments DCWD’s reliance on groundwater sources allowing the DCWD to recharge the majority of its wells.

Apo Agua’s state-of-the-art bulk water facility utilizes the Tamugan River as its water source and is designed using the water-energy nexus system – a first in Southeast Asia – which enables the facility to power itself through its Hydroelectric power plant and contribute surplus energy to the grid.

“This project is a demonstration of how much can be achieved with unsolicited public-private partnerships. We bring our expertise and experience in surface water projects, which we believe is key to a sustainable water future for all Filipinos,” Aboitiz Group President and CEO Sabin M. Aboitiz said.

“The success we celebrate today in Davao sets an example for our entire nation. This is the kind of PPP projects we need in other provinces. We are not just inaugurating a project; we are launching a model for future endeavors,” he added.

DCWD Chairman Eduardo A. Bangayan shared the history of the project, borne out of a need to keep up with and support the dynamic growth of Davao City.

“As early as 1993, DCWD started the ground works for the Davao City Bulk Water Supply Project to address the increasing water demand of Davao City. We understood the importance of reliable water service for Davao City to become world-class,” said Chairman Bangayan.

“Former President Mayor Rodrigo Duterte shared this vision and witnessed the signing of the Joint Venture Agreement between DCWD and Apo Agua in 2015. And, we are grateful that the next Davao City Mayors Sara Duterte and Sebastian Duterte continued to share the same vision and have supported DCWD and Apo Agua in our commitment to complete the project and provide sustainable water to the residents of Davao City,” he continued.

The DCBWSP has been operational since December 1, 2023, and has since improved water supply and availability, especially in areas of Davao City’s second district experiencing intermittent water supply.

