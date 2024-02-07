BI bars entry of American pedophile at NAIA

222 SHARES Share Tweet

ANOTHER convicted American pedophile who attempted to enter the country last weekend was barred entry by the Bureau of Immigration (BI) assigned at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA).

In a report to Immigration Commissioner Norman Tansingco, the BI’s border control and intelligence unit (BCIU) headed by Dennis Alcedo identified the excluded passenger as Nathan Lee Woodward, 56. He arrived at NAIA’s Terminal 1 last Jan. 27 aboard a Philippine Airlines flight from Los Angeles.

Alcedo said Woodward was denied entry after his name prompted a positive derogatory hit in the bureau’s border control information system when the BI officer who processed him scanned the passenger’s passport.

Records show that Woodward was convicted by a court in Nevada in 1990 on the charge of engaging in lewd and lascivious acts against a 14-year-old child, Alcedo said. As a result of his conviction, he was required to register as a sex offender after serving his sentence.

“He was immediately issued an exclusion order and boarded on the next available PAL flight to Los Angeles that very same day,” said BI-BCIU overall deputy chief Joseph Cueto.

Meanwhile, the BI also reported the exclusion of another American sex offender last February 5 at the NAIA Terminal 3.

The RSO, identified as Bennison Noveda Flores, arrived on board a United Airlines flight from San Francisco. He is listed in the California State Registry after being previously convicted of continuous sexual abuse of a child.

Activities and movements of registered sex offenders (RSO) in the US and other countries are continuously monitored as it enables authorities to inform their counterparts abroad if any of these sex offenders are reported to be traveling to the latter’s territory.

The Philippine immigration act expressly forbids the entry of persons who have been convicted of crimes involving moral turpitude.