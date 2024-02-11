Manila is synonymous with Chinatown, VM Yul Servo says

249 SHARES Share Tweet

A visit to the capital city won’t be complete without an authentic encounter with the places and faces here in Manila Chinatown.

Thus said Manila Vice Mayor Yul Servo, as he and City Administrator Bernie Ang led the city’s Chinese New Year festivities over the weekend.

“A prosperous and joyful evening to everyone, esteemed guests, members of the diplomatic corps, elected officials from the national and local government, our Filipino-Chinese friends, and fellow manilenyos. On behalf of our mayor, Dra. Maria Sheilah Honey Lacuna-Pangan and the City Council of Manila, we would like to welcome you all to this event that we always look forward to this time of every year, Servo said in his speech.

Servo said the welcome festivities that the city government prepared for the Year of the Wood Dragon is very significant for the reason that this year will also be the city’s celebration of the 430th anniversary of the oldest and biggest Chinatown in the world, the Manila Chinatown.

“This celebration is not only for welcoming the new year but also for celebrating the contribution of this renowned district in our lives as Filipinos. No less than the Honorable Mayor herself is promoting this part of the city as a premiere tourist destination. We firmly believe that we could not promote Manila without letting visitors have an experience going in and around Manila Chinatown,” Servo said.

“​But more than its charm, Manilenyos value the influences that this place has brought to our lives. Over 430 years, Chinatown has become a significant part of our culture. Through the centuries, the place has been a symbol of unity and cooperation amongst our Chinese friends and has shown much influence, especially in the capital city’s economy, trade and industry. This celebration will be a momentous event as we step into the year of the Wood Dragon and ultimately the 430th anniversary a few weeks from now,” he added.

Servo also said that the musical fireworks display, aside from welcoming the year of the ‘Wood Dragon,’ is also be a representation of the abundant contributions of Manila Chinatown to the city.

“This characterizes the brighter future ahead of the 430 years that we have through together… we will continue to support and promote Manila Chinatown as one of the ultimate places to visit in the capital city, for the name Manila is also synonymous with Chinatown,” the vice mayor stressed.