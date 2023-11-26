Michelle Marquez-Dee returns home

Philippines' Miss Universe entry, Michelle Marquez-Dee is met at the NAIA by her mother Melanie Marquez, after which she posed before a tarpaulin greeting her. (JERRY S. TAN)

After her controversial stint at the recently-concluded Miss Universe pageant, Miss Philippines-Universe Michelle Marquez Dee has flown back home.

Dee was met by adoring fans both inside and outside the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1 when she arrived at around 7:02 p.m. on board a Philippine Airlines flight PR113 from Los Angeles, USA on Saturday, November 25, 2023.

Also on hand to welcome here was his mother, former Miss International Melanie Marquez and former Miss Universe Philippines, Shamcey Supsup-Lee.