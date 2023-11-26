PHLPost marks National Children’s Month via stamps

194 SHARES Share Tweet

The Philippine Postal Corporation (PHLPost) announced that it has launched new stamps featuring artworks and illustrations dedicated in the observance of National Children’s Month (NSCM).

Postmaster -General Luis Carlos said the stamps were unveiled by National Authority for Child Care (NACC) Undersecretary Janella Ejercito Estrada,. Beth Parrocha, book illustrator and author, SM Supermalls Senior Vice President for Operations Engr. Bien Mateo and Vice President for MBBU Operations Queenie Rodulfo during the three-day stamp exhibit in celebration of the 256th founding anniversary of the Philippine Postal Service and National Stamp Collecting Month (NSCM) held at Music Hall, Mall of Asia in Pasay City.

“The National Children’s Month or “Buwan ng mga Bata” special stamps, souvenir sheets, and official first-day cover were brought to life through the artistic brilliance of Ms. Beth Parrocha, a renowned book illustrator to have this beautiful masterpiece put into stamps”, Carlos said.

Estrada lauded the efforts of PHLPost led by Carlos to promote the well-being and development of the child by issuing the special stamps in celebration of National Children’s Month. The 31st observance of the NCM this November 2023 focuses on children’s survival rights, particularly on healthcare and nutrition, with the theme “Healthy, Nourished, Sheltered: Ensuring the Right to Life for All’.

The Award winning collectors’ composed of Rey Ong, Jimmy Ang, Dodjie Lutera, Hans Becker, Alfredo Roxas, Robert Tan, Dr. Ngo Tiong Tak, Josie Cura and Benjamin Respecio exhibited their rare stamp collections, as well as those stamps recovered in the recent fire that gutted the Manila Central Post Office.

The historic “Manila Central Post Office” and “Dogs in Philippine History” commemorative stamps were both launched during the event. PHLPost in-house graphic artists’ Jose Antonio Jayme and Israel Viyo both designed the historic stamps.

Under Republic Act No. 10661, the National Children’s Month (NCM), also known as the “Buwan ng mga Bata” in the Philippines, the month of November of every year, is being commemorated pursuant to the adoption of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC) on 20 November 1989 which seeks to instill its significance in the Filipino consciousness and to sustain the promotion and protection of children’s rights.