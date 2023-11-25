Mobile Modular Food Processor launched in Iloilo City

222 SHARES Share Tweet

ILOILO CITY: The Department of Science and Technology (DOST) proudly launched the Mobile Modular Food Processing Facility (MMFPF) on November 23, 2023. This first MMFPF truck, labeled as FoodtrIP, aims to cater to the food processing needs of various provinces in the country. This facility can also serve as a food processing training and demo facility for agriculture and fishery commodities that will help farmers’ dilemma on surplus and food loss. The said MMFPF truck will be stationed at Capiz State University’s Dayao Campus. For Western Visayas, DOST will first launch a frying module that features pre-processing, conventional frying, vacuum frying, and packaging technologies. Moreover, the agency will not just launch one truck; the other four trucks will be deployed to MIMAROPA, Zamboanga, and Northern Mindanao. The activity was attended by various local industries, regional offices, SUCs, cooperatives, and other STI partners.

