How is technology transforming sports betting?

Sports betting has changed and it has changed in all its facets and dimensions. For one thing, bettors were once turning to their nearby bookies and brick-and-mortar betting shops in order to make a bet on a sports event, whereas now bettors need only to perform one click on their computer or tap on their smartphone in order to place a wager.

In the past, bettors would have to carry cash in order to bet on their favorite game with a sportsbook, whereas now they need only to have a card or another cashless (or even contactless) mobile payment method to implement any kind of transaction, since there are a number of sites that offer online betting in the Philippines gcash as well as other modern means of payment.

Up until recently, punters would only be able to bet on an event before the event takes place and prior to its commencement. Now, punters can take advantage of the internet and place in-play and live bets, which are transforming the experience, making it much more interactive and much more interesting.

And there are so many examples that we can actually say in order to demonstrate how much sports betting has actually changed in the last couple of decades – with the ultimate changes, though, taking place in the past few years.

The underpinning factor fuelling all these chances is one: technology. Technology is the driver of all the transformations in the sports betting industry, both with regards to the betting demand and betting supply.

Let’s see in more details the ways in which technology has impacted sports betting:

Internet and betting apps

We stated earlier how bettors are now able to do anything from their computer and this is actually the revolution that technology and more precisely the internet has brought. But going a step further, technology has also enabled the development of betting applications, which are downloaded, fully customized and personalized and they can offer unique, tailored experiences to the punters.

New, modern methods of payments and transactions

Technology has not only changed how punters bet, but also the process by which they make their payments. There is absolutely no need to get some cash and go to a bookie in order to place your wager. And we’ve come too far, that there is absolutely no need to have a credit card or other card to do the same thing with online websites. There are contactless and modern methods such as gcash and betting sites using gcash which make things much easier now.

Cryptos

Not only are there new methods of payments, but there are also new kinds of “money” that can be transacted. Cryptocurrencies, which are digital assets, have come into our lives since the first Bitcoin was launched back in 2009. These cryptos have emerged into viable and sometimes preferable digital currencies which are used by bettors to make payments, deposits or even withdrawals. More and more sportsbooks all over the world are embracing cryptos now.

Technology is advancing sports, games and athletes’ performance

Technology’s impact goes past the effects on the process of sports betting. Technology affects the “object” of betting which is none other than the sports themselves. It advances the way sports are performed, games are played or even the way athletes are trained and perform. And ultimately it advances the sports betting game as well.

Technology is changing the sports themselves, creating new betting markets

And the last -but not least- way in which technology impacts sports betting is by creating new betting markets. eSports could just be infeasible if it weren’t for technology and the internet. And more to that, video games -upon which eSports are based – would never be possible to get to competitions, tournaments and leagues. Simple as that, technology has brought into the lives of sports bettors new markets, which have not only managed to capture the interest of fans but they are emerging as equivalent to-traditional-games sports.