Speedboat Innovator in Cagayan de Oro receives Industry 4.0 iREADY Award from DOST

A speedboat innovator in Cagayan de Oro City, Misamis Oriental receives an award from the Department of Science and Technology as the agency’s most industry 4.0-ready assisted MSME. This national-level recognition, dubbed as the iREADY award, was received by AJIS Dive and Aqua Sports Inc. on November 22, at the National Science and Technology Week celebration opening ceremony in Iloilo City.

The iREADY award is a nationwide award by DOST that aims to recognize MSMEs that are poised to adopt Industry 4.0 technologies in their operations. The readiness index was determined based on the following readiness pillars: organization, data, hardware, software, and people. A cash reward of Php 100,000.00 was awarded to the firm.

As the pioneer fiberglass speed boat manufacturer in Northern Mindanao, AJIS has been using various technologies in their daily operations to produce quality boats that are now being sold in various parts of the country, such as Manila, Cebu, Palawan, Tawi-tai, and more. Among these technologies are sensor technology, real-time location systems, and machine-to-machine communication.

In their production facility in Opol, Misamis Oriental, the firm uses an established process in their data collection as part of their data quality practices and follows an IT security protocol for data protection. AJIS also utilizes a production planning software integrated with other softwares for more efficient and systematic operations.

The firm also aims to use Radio Frequency Identification, 3D scanners and more advanced technologies in the next five years.

The firm received its first DOST assistance in 2019 through the Small Enterprise Technology Upgrading Program (SETUP), to which they acquired a 2-Axis CNC Router with Rhino 3D Software – a computer-controlled cutting machine for different types of surfaces. The CNC Router machine enabled the firm to significantly improve the quality of their boats, especially for 17 and 36-footer speed boats and yachts.

The firm noted an increase in their gross sales and their manpower since the DOST assistance, which contributed to their growth from micro to a small enterprise.

The use of technology is part of the daily operations of the firm, as confirmed by president, Mr. Allan Sagrado. In an interview, he said that the firm is willing and ready to adopt systems and technologies for a more productive company. He also expressed his thanks to DOST. “Thank you DOST for helping us build our dream boats. We will never stop dreaming,” he said.

This recognition is the first for DOST in Northern Mindanao. (Nova Belle C. Calotes/DOST 10)

