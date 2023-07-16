More Mayon evacuees receive ECT in simultaneous payout activities

249 SHARES Share Tweet

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Bicol Regional Office conducts simultaneous Emergency Cash Transfer (ECT) payout activities on Sunday (July16) at San Andres in Sto. Domingo, Albay with a target of 1,544 beneficiaries, and at San Jose in Malilipot, Albay with a target of 838 beneficiaries.

A total of 2,382 affected families inside evacuation centers will be given financial aid, with each family receiving Php 12,330, amounting to a total ECT payout of Php10,334,084.00.

The simultaneous payout activities cover the last leg of ECT distribution for Mayon evacuees, as part of the directive of DSWD Sec. Rex Gatchalian to assist all those affected by the eruption.