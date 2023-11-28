MPD chief Ibay bares plans for Christmas, possible return of ‘Traslacion’

Manila Police District Director Col. Arnold Thomas Ibay graces the Manila City Hall Reporters' Association (MACHRA) "Balitaan", making it the first media forum he ever attended. With him in photo are MACHRA President Itchie G. Cabayan and Vice President Andi Garcia, who also served as moderators. (JERRY S. TAN)

MANILA Police District (MPD) Director Col. Arnold Thomas Ibay expressed the readiness of the premier police district for the coming Christmas season and in the wake of the possibility that the traditional ‘Traslacion‘ may also be allowed next year, since the COVID-19 health emergency status had been lifted.

Speaking at the Manila City Hall Reporters’ Association (MACHRA) “Balitaan” held at the Harbor View Restaurant in Ermita, Manila, which he said was the first media forum that he had attended ever, Ibay discussed the plans that he had laid out to ensure the smooth traffic flow in the areas of Divisoria, Binondo and Quiapo which are considered as shopping destinations during the holiday season.

Ibay said that based on a directive from Mayor Honey Lacuna, traffic may not be avoided but they should be ‘moving.’

The mayor also directed that major roads and thoroughfares must be free from illegal vendors and that police visibility must be ensured to thwart criminal elements from preying on the hapless citizens.

He also said that help desks will be put up in the said places as well as in shopping malls, to help those who may need police assistance while strategic checkpoints will be put in various areas within the city.

Meanwhile, Ibay said that the MPD is awaiting announcements from proper authorities whether or not the traditional ‘Traslacion’ during the Feast of Black Nazarene will be allowed in January 2024.

The MPD chief noted how the devotees have been deprived of the said activity due to the pandemic thus, the strong clamor for its return.

Just in case the tradition will be allowed once again, Ibay assured the public, specially the residents of Manila, of the MPD’s readiness to keep the peace and order in the said event.