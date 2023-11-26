NAIA 3 maintenance schedule announced by MIAA

194 SHARES Share Tweet

Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) general managear Bryan Co announced plans to conduct a series of scheduled electrical maintenance activities at NAIA Terminal 3, as part of the MIAA’s ongoing commitment to enhance and upgrade the terminal’s electrical system under the agency’s medium-term program.

Co thus extends his apologies for any inconvenience caused by this necessary preventive maintenance, reinforcing the commitment to maintaining uninterrupted flight operations.

“We assure the public that this scheduled electrical upgrading and maintenance is a vital step toward enhancing the airport’s electrical system reliability,” he said.

“MIAA extends its gratitude to all passengers and partners for their understanding as it embarks on these pivotal enhancements, which form part of a larger commitment to providing a safe and modern airport experience. MIAA will provide further updates and announcements leading up to and during the maintenance activities,” Co added.

It was learned that the scheduled maintenance work will involve a three-hour power interruption at Terminal 3, commencing at midnight, 12:01 a.m. and concluding at 3 a.m. of November 29, 2023. Segmented power-related maintenance works are scheduled until December 13, 2023.

The main works will be conducted by Meralco where power cables will be upgraded to enhance the overall reliability of the system. Other MIAA works include the replacement of medium voltage circuit breakers, relays, and optimization of the protection settings.

Co said that during the maintenance period, MIAA’s generator sets will provide power to essential equipment and facilities, thereby ensuring continuous passenger processing and uninterrupted flight operations.

While there may be some areas that will experience limited disruptions, all critical systems, such as check-in counters, immigration booths, security scanners, boarding bridges, conveyor belts, and other pivotal areas, will remain fully operational.

The scheduling of these activities has been strategically timed to minimize disruption, as it falls outside peak operational hours.

MIAA has proactively engaged all stakeholders, conducting comprehensive communication and planning procedures.

A meeting held on November 24, 2023, with Meralco and various Terminal 3 stakeholders, including airlines, government agencies, and concessionaires, resulted in a cohesive strategy for the rehabilitation and improvement of the electrical system.