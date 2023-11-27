New, improved Gen. Santos International Airport launched by DOTr-CAAP

249 SHARES Share Tweet

Department of Transportation (DOTr) Secretary Jaime Bautista and Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP)Director General Manuel Tamayo led the launch of new and improved facilities at Mindanao’s largest airport, General Santos International Airport.

CAAP spokesman Eric Apolonio said showcasing CAAP’s commitment to modernizing and making air travel more efficient, the event marks the official opening of the airport’s boarding bridges and the 2nd floor of the passenger terminal building (PTB).

“These new boarding bridges facilitate smooth passenger movement between the terminal and aircraft, while the expanded 2nd floor provides more lounge space for departing passengers,” he said.

A variety of six new food and souvenir shops on the second floor have also been opened to accommodate the needs of waiting passengers, thereby facilitating the promotion of small businesses and local products.

In attendance at the launch were Bautista, Tamayo, General Santos City Councilor Jose Orlando Acharon, Sarangani Province Vice Governor Elmer De Peralta, as well as airline executives.

“As we officially open to the public these improvements at General Santos International Airport, we thank the local government unit of Gensan, the GSIA airport community, and our stakeholders for their support in our work in pursuit of providing the country with a safe, accessible, and comfortable air travel experience,” said Tamayo.

These upgrades are expected to contribute to the airport’s growth by attracting more airlines and passengers and enhancing connectivity, he added.