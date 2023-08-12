P1.1-M worth of fake cigarettes seized; two sellers nabbed

249 SHARES Share Tweet

OPERATIVES from the Manila Police District -Special Mayor’s Reaction Team (MPD-SMaRT) arrested two men found to be selling about 100 reams of fake cigarettes which were subsequently confiscated from a storehouse in Sta. Ana, Maynila.

In his report to SMArT chief Maj. Edward Samonte, his deputy PMaj Dave Garcia stated that a representative from a cigarette company came to their office seeking help against the blatant sale of fake cigarettes bearing their brand.

“Unang-una, hindi siya nakatatak sa government natin. Pangalawa ‘yung Consumer’s Act na nava-violate nila. And pangatlo ‘yung health ng magsisigarilyo nito, hindi natin alam ‘yung content ng mga sigarilyo na ‘to,” Garcia said.

Samonte ordered a verification and once the information once confirmed, an entrapment operation was conducted resulting in the arrest of the two suspects who were not named yet pending investigation.

The duo reportedly identified the address where they get their supplies of fake cigarettes where two other suspects reportedly fled, leaving behind fake cigarettes.

The suspect will be charged with violation of Intellectual Property Code of the Philippines (Selling and Transporting of Suspected Fake or Counterfeit Cigarettes) and Consumer Act of the Philippines.