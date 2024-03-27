P20-M worth of shabu concealed as health supplements seized by BOC-NAIA

305 SHARES Share Tweet

The Bureau of Customs – Ninoy Aquino International Airport (BOC-NAIA) announced having intercepted 3,028 grams of shabu with an estimated street value of P20.59 million.

NAIA District Collector, Atty Yasmin Mapa said that upon examination of the shipment on March 25, 2024, the subject transparent plastic vacuum pouches and self-sealing white pouches labeled as ‘whey protein’ were found to contain methamphetamine hydrochloride, commonly known as shabu.

Mapa said the shipment’s claimant was promptly arrested and a corresponding criminal case will be filed for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 and the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act.

“The seizure is part of an ongoing operation to further fortify the country’s borders against the entry of illegal drugs,” she said.

The said shipment at the Central Mail Exchange Center (CMEC) on domestic road,Pasay City, was said to have been sent by one ‘Juan Angel’ from Vancouver, Canada and consigned to one ‘Joseph Acogido’ of Quezon City.

Meanwhile, BOC Commissioner Bienvenido Rubio reiterated that “the BOC will not tolerate such tactics, and ordered a nationwide intensified vigilance against substances disguised as health supplements”.